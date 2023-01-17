CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Pozzuto, 83, passed away Saturday afternoon, at University Hospital in Cleveland following complications after surgery.

Sarah was born on November 11, 1939 in West Farmington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Molder and Audrey Rennolds.

She was a graduate of West Farmington High School.

She was member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Church where she participated in the church choir and was active with CHOW (Cortland Humanitarian Outreach Worldwide). She helped at the soup kitchen at St. Vincent DePaul.

She worked as a cook for many years at General Motors, Garden Brook, Briar Hill Nursing Home, and Howland Schools before retiring.

She enjoyed sewing and baking and loved to share these gifts with her family and friends.

Sarah will be deeply missed by her four children, James (Andrea) Pozzuto, Marie (Richard) Darocha, Mark (Wendy) Pozzuto and Jo (Neal) Cowfer; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to St. Robert Church for Father Kish’s Scholarship Fund.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sarah, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.