CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Slack, 82 of Canfield, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born August 3, 1940 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Mildred B. (Wilson) Slack.

She attended Princeton Jr. High School and South High School.

She worked for the Ohio Lamp Plant General Electric from 1966 until retiring in 1995 as the first female mechanic.

Sandra was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, where she very much enjoyed sharing her love of singing with others.

A brief summary of her life is difficult to do because her heart, kindness, faith and zest for life were immense. She was the first to help others; always the caretaker. She lived a full life—she worked hard, she laughed hard and she loved altruistically. She never turned away from a challenge, something to fix, a game of golf, a wine festival, a good movie, someone in need, a song to sing, a story to tell, or the next adventure. Her trips locally, nationally and internationally would provide stories that brought awe and laughter to all. Her trips to Berlin Lake, Montana (visiting the original Slack family ranch), Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, New York City, St. Lucia, Puerto Rico, France, Italy, Disney World and the Canfield Fair, were just some of her adventures that provided for informative and hilarious stories. Her final years were spent laughing, traveling and getting into mischief with her sister, best friend and partner in crime, Carol. Those two could hardly tell a story of their adventures without breaking into uncontrollable laughter. During her life, she unselfishly gave of her heart and time to her friends (who were so important to her), her animals, her church and of course, her family.



She will be dearly missed by her sister, Carol Slack Lewis of Boardman; her “sister-in-law”, Cecilia (Winnie) Lewis; her dear family, Karen Tondy and Billy Herrington; many loving cousins and nieces and nephews, who simply adored their Aunt Sandy. Her final days were made more comfortable and joyful by being surrounded by love but especially by all of her caretakers who simply provided angelic care.



Besides her parents, Mildred Slack Davis and Charles Slack, Sandra was preceded in death by her very close friend of over 40 years, Shirley Herrington; her sister, Patricia M. Fennell; her brother-in-law, Eugene Lewis; her loved ones, Jessie Herrington, James and William Davis and many other people who were dear to her.



Friends may call on Thursday, January 12 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Mathews Road, Boardman, Ohio from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

