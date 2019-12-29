Sandra “Sandy” Heflin, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Heflin, 73, passed away Friday morning, December 27, 2019.

Sandy was born on August 10, 1946 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eli and Mary Radanovich.

She was a graduate of Chalker High School.

She worked at Packard Electric until she retired.

She had a deep love for all animals and was a big animal advocate. She also was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. She enjoyed traveling to Vegas and spending time with her Moose friends.

Sandy will be deeply missed by her sisters, Irene (Fred) Dellinger and JoAnn Plevyak; numerous nieces and nephews; step-children, Bruce Heflin, Jr. and Shannon Bruner and step-granddaughter, Jenna Bruner.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce Heflin, whom she married on August 16, 1975 and passed away on June 7, 2007.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive North East in Warren.

Funeral services will follow on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.