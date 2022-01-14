YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra (Sandi) A. Bieber, 80, passed peacefully on January 10, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving husband and a few of her beloved children.



Sandi was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania on May 2, 1941, to the late Emelio and Rena (Polacci) Mangoni.

She was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School in 1959. With a few moves in between, she and her family settled in Youngstown in 1975.



She married the love of her life, Howard Bieber, in 1982. Having combined their families, they formed an unwavering foundation filled with love and mutual respect. Together, they achieved unparalleled happiness by most. They would celebrate 40 years of their beautiful relationship in March 2022.



Sandi, the matriarch of the family, was a devoted and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a very dear friend to many. Her greatest joy was spending time with loved ones and giving selflessly to anyone in need. Howard and Sandi spent many winters living in Mission, Texas with friends from all over North America, they also enjoyed traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other destinations. Hosting monthly family dinners at home, traveling to their grandchildren’s sporting events, going out to Sunday morning family lunches, and performing in square dancing and clogging at local summertime fairs were of her most cherished activities.



Although she loved all animals, dogs and elephants were her favorite. Until just two years ago when Miss Kitty came into her life. Soon after, she became the ‘Queen’ of their home and brought so much love and laughter.



Sandi is survived by her devoted husband, Howard L. Bieber, who loves her completely and eternally. Her brother, Gary Mangoni, Sarasota, Florida. Sister-in-law Barbara (Tony) Bieber, Spring Hill, Florida. Her first husband, Patrick R. Foley, Austintown, who she and Howard remain dear friends.

Her children, Cheryl Laithewaite, Austintown; Shawn (Lee) Humphreys, San Antonio, Texas; Shelley (John) DeAmicis, Salem, Ohio; Patrick M. (Brenda) Foley, Peoria, IL; Sheila (Lenny) Remias, Howard A. (Michele) Bieber, McDonald, Ohio; Jim (Sandy) Foley, Brandon, Florida and Stephanie (Michael) Deley, Canfield, Ohio, 25 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (with one on the way) and many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own children.



In addition to her parents and her in-laws, Sandi was preceded in death by her brother Richard Mangoni, her sister-in-law, Mary Mangoni, her brother-in-law Richard Bieber, a grandson Howard A. Bieber and a great grandson Donovan Taitingfong.



A phrase she repeatedly used, picked up by one of her young grandsons, will forever remain in our hearts: LoveYouLikeYou



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

