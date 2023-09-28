GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra S. Borton, 72 of Girard passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023 surrounded by famiy at Hospice House of Poland.

Sandra was born August 14, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Clair and Frances (Bielec) Clawson and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from McDonald High School in 1969 and had worked as an upholsterer for Gasser Chair for 10 years.

Sandra enjoyed working with silk flowers making floral arrangements and wreaths. She enjoyed selling her creations at various craft shows. She also loved gardening and enjoyed being outdoors.

She leaves her husband, Gary Borton, whom she married August 15, 1998; her daughter, Samantha Eash of Girard; two grandchildren, Abigail and Cameron. Sandra also leaves her brother Andrew Clawson of Warren.

Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Gabrish. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 4 at Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m, followed by a funeral service at Noon.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

