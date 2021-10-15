Sandra Maffitt, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. “Sandie” Maffitt, 83, passed away Thursday morning, October 14, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center in Warren.



Sandie was born on March 11, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard and Annie Laurie Gow.



She was a 1956 Struthers High School graduate and continued her education at Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing.

She became a Registered Nurse for 20 years before retiring.



She was an avid gardener and loved to plant and take care of her many flower gardens. She enjoyed playing piano, painting and beating her kids at Scrabble.

She was a member of the Cortland United Methodist Church and the DS Club.



Sandie will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Jack R. Maffitt, who she married on September 12, 1959; children, Jack A. Maffitt and Deborah M. (Steven) Youll; granddaughter, Ardyn Maffitt; brother, David (Lynn) Gow and sister, Susan Spieldoch.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Parker Maffitt and brothers, Bill and Bud Gow.



Family and friends may visit from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland with services to follow at 3:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at a later date at Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township.



Memorial contributions can be made to Cortland United Methodist Church.



