Sandra Louise Oblinger, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 19 at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield for Sandra Louise Oblinger, 80 of Canfield who died Sunday evening, February 14 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born April 7, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Howard and Jessiella (Petersen) Welsch and lived most of her life in this area.

Sandra received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in Psychology.

She taught 5th grade at North Jackson Elementary School for 28 years, retiring in 2005.

She was a member of Old North Church, where she sang in the choir.

When you thought of Sandra, you knew what a dog lover she was. She loved her dogs and spoiled them to the fullest. She played the piano, enjoyed swimming, showed horses and belonged to a bridge club. Sandra also loved oil painting and was an artistic and passionate soul. Sandra and William enjoyed listening and dancing to Big Band music with their friends. Sandy loved much and lived her life to the fullest. She brought joy and light wherever she went and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her husband, William”Bill” Oblinger, whom she was married to for 39 years; two daughters, Heather Oblinger of Youngstown and Ronda (Gregory) Swanson of McAllen, Texas; five grandchildren, Branden, Ryan, Victoria, Carina and Matthew and a great-granddaughter, Aletheia. She also leaves her beloved dog, Misha.

Friends may call on Friday, February 19 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m at Old North Church.

