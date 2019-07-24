Sandra Louise Koziel-Osborn, Bazetta Township, Ohio – Obituary

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Louise Koziel-Osborn, age 70, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.



Sandra was born February 3, 1949 in Warren to the late James O. and Evelyn L. (Richards) Jenkins.

She was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.



Sandra and her late husband, Stanley, owned and operated Café 22 for many years.

Sandra loved to cook and spend time with her family. She collected thimbles and spent many hours playing games on her phone with her sister, Thelma.



Besides her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley J. Koziel, Sr. and her son, William Osborn.



She leaves her two sons, Tom and Dave Osborn; her two sisters, Thelma Petiya and Joyce Sue Harris; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Lane Famiy Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive in Warren where the funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.



A television tribute will air Thursday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.