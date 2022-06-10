BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Lou Wilson, 79, of Boardman, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born November 14, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, Sandra was the daughter of Stephen and Grace Troutman Lepsik.



Sandra was a homemaker and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and events. She was talented in cooking, decorating and poetry. Her talents took her to various jobs, working in the medical field even traveling to Chicago for indoor plants and flowers management. She was never afraid to take on a new challenge. Her dedicated last job was being a care giver to Mr. Beeghly for many years, the bond they had was extraordinary.



Her devoted care was always to her husband, Harvey, who currently resides at Windsor Memory Care Facility. Her devoted caring to help babysit all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was priceless, not only sharing wonderful vacations with them but teaching them memorable moments which will carry them forward. She truly shined bright on all the lives she touched. Sandy’s cherished and best friends, who were her “confidants,” will meet with her again.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 61 years, Harvey C. Wilson, whom she married in February 14, 1961; her children, Kimberly White and Eric (Lori) Wilson; her grandchildren, Ryan (Chris) Holtzman, Erika (Danny Hammond) Hoover, Garrett (Amanda) White, Rachel (James) Zubick and Stephanie (Nick Cavalier) White and her great-grandchildren, Eric James Moorman, Christopher Holtzman, Niko Holtzman, Declan Holtzman and Jack Hammond. Sandy will be blessed with two more great-grandchildren soon. She also leaves her sisters, Patricia Wilson, Jackie (Louie) Gonzales, Donna Lawrence, Sue Kachurek, Sally (Charlie) Palumbo and Terry (John) Hjerpe.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie Lepsik and her brother, Richard Lepsik.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 13, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. and Sandy will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley, for their outstanding care in Sandy’s time of need. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley- Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, North Lima, OH 44514.

