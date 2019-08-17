Sandra Lee “Sandy” Woodford, Champion Township, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee “Sandy” Woodford, 69, of Champion Township, died Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

She was born January 23, 1950, in Akron, the daughter of her beloved parents, Kenneth Earl and W. Dolores Beaver Chandler.



Sandy was a 1968 graduate of Champion High School.

Prior to starting a family, she worked in medical records at Trumbull Memorial and Warren General Hospitals. When her children were older, she worked as office manager for Dr, Maggiano for many years and retired after over 23 years with Dr. M. Rammohan, as office manager. She always enjoyed her interaction with the patients and had a passion to serve people.



Sandy loved spending time with her family and was an avid “cat person”.



Sandy is survived by her husband of 49 years, David Allen Woodford, whom she married April 11, 1970; one son, Duane T. Woodford of Columbus; one daughter, Debra (Richard) Day of Austintown; two brothers, Pastor Tom Chandler of Crossville, Tennessee and James “Jimmy Turtle” (Kathy) Chandler of Hilliard; one sister, Sharon (Tom) Nutt of Lordstown; several nieces and nephews and her furbaby, Little Sam and her granddogs, Zeus and Mace.



Sandy was preceded in death by her cherished cats, Brandy, PeeWee, Angel, Cleo and Sambo.



The family extends their very special appreciation to Elizabeth and Brayden, whose loving care and kindness brought Sandy many smiles of happiness.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sandra Lee “Sandy” Woodford, please visit Tribute Store.