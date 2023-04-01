VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Williams, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 29, 2023 at her home.

Sandra was born on March 02, 1949 in Bay Village, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elwood and Marie Evans.’

She was an LPN at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and member of the Fowler United Methodist Church for many years.

She had a love for cats and horses. She enjoyed gardening flowers and collecting angels. She was the most loving, caring, and kind person anyone could meet.

Sandra will be deeply missed by her loving children, Michael and Jason Williams; sister, Dianna Zadunajsky and brother, Jamie Evans.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by beloved husband, Richard Williams whom she married on April 18, 1971.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday April 6, 2023 at Fowler United Methodist Church located at 3426 Youngstown Kingsville Road in Cortland, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.