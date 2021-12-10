WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay (Childs) Eaken, 66, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with her daughter, Holly and son-in-law, Scott by her side.

Sandy was born on October 9, 1955, in Aurora, West Virginia the daughter of Joseph and Jean Tancos.

On November 1, 1974, she was united in marriage to Robert E. Eaken with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.

A graduate of Aurora High School, Sandy was employed by Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 44 years as a secretary retiring in 2012.

Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose happiest moments were spent with family. She also enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Holly (Scott) Fisher; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean and daughter, Yvonne Eaken.



Per Sandy’s wishes no services will be held.

