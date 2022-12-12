LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Lisko, 72 of Lake Milton, died Saturday afternoon, December 10 at Cleveland Clinic, following a long illness.

Sandra was born July 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Liposchak) Burnett.

She graduated from North High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Hiram College.

Sandra had worked in banking and retired as an Executive Vice President at Huntington Bank in 2014.

She loved nature and feeding the birds. Sandra also loved to travel and looked forward to beach vacations and collecting beach glass and sea shells. She especially loved going to the Outer Banks.

Besides her mother, Elizabeth Burnett, Sandra leaves two sons, John (Jeraldine) Lisko of Lake Milton and Michael (Jennifer) Lisko of Warren; four grandchildren, Hannah, Addison, Michael and John. Sandra also leaves her brother, Raymond (Julie) Burnett of Austintown and Patricia (Ed) McHenry of Hilliard, Ohio.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Albert Burnett.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

