Sandra K. (Engle) Brown, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. (Engle) Brown, age 76, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Sandie, as most knew her, was born February 28, 1944 in Youngstown to the late Paul W. and Betty G. (Graft) McKnight. She was a 1962 Graduate of Canfield High School.

Sandie was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church.

She was a Berlin Township Trustee for over 20 years and a charter member and Past President of the Berlin Center Historical Society. Sandie was a member and Past President of the Mahoning County Township Association. She served on the Board of Directors for Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation and served on the Board of Directors for Alcohol Programs of Mahoning County. Sandie was also an Athena Candidate.

She retired from James & Sons Insurance as an Insurance Agent and was also an Independent Mary Kay Beauty Consultant.

Besides her parents, Sandie is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard D. Engle, Sr. and her step-son, Charles R. Brown.

She is survived by her husband, James R. Brown, Jr.; her daughter, Kimberly S. (Randy) Weingart of Hiram; Richard D. (Jackie) Engle, Jr. of Cincinnati and Tracy L. (Jeanne) Engle of Auburn; 11 granddaughters, Sarah (Jason) Thiel, Betsy Weingart, Abigail (Zachary) Vallandingham, Molly Weingart, Makenzie Engle, Maddie Engle, Lexi Engle, Sydney Engle, Natalie Engle, Katie Engle and Lillie Engle; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Alaina Thiel; her step-son, Scott A. Brown and three step-grandchildren, Daniel Brown, Steven Brown and Danielle Brown. Sandie also leaves three brothers, William (Marilyn) McKnight of Hamilton, Ohio, Paul (Lani) McKnight of Columbus, Ohio and Jim (Sherry) McKnight of Diamond and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

A private funeral service will be held in Berlin West Cemetery.

At a later date, a celebration of Sandie’s life will be held for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.