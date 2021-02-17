Sandra Jean (Godney) Johnson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Jean (Godney) Johnson, 69, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Sandy was born on November 20, 1951 in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of Andrew and Mildred (Harris) Godney.

A graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, Sandy was a member of Believers Church.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family at home and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Sandy and her husband Noah enjoyed traveling to Tennessee and Indiana to visit family.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Noah with whom she shared 29 years of marriage. Her children Peter (Diane) Kasner, Sonny (Michelle) Kasner, Kristi Johnson, Bradley (Melissa) Johnson and Jeannie Johnson, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers Earl, Ron and Jim and sisters Audrey and Doris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Andrea Neeley and brother Harv Godney.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel on Thursday February 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bill Carter officiating.

Sandy will be buried at Kerr Cemetery.

