Sandra J. Seeland, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Seeland, 73, of Mineral Ridge died Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman.

Sandra was born May 9, 1947 in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Edward and Mayfred (Pickert) Orlowski and grew up in New York.

Sandra worked at General Motors in Syracuse and Michigan before coming to Lordstown where she worked on the door line of the Fabricating Plant, retiring in 2006, after 20 years.

She was a member of the Our Lady of the Lakes, St. James Parish, Lake Milton American Legion Auxilliary #737, a social member of the VFW of Newton Falls and the Amvets of Newton Falls.

Sandra leaves her companion of 30 years, James Boehmer; her children, Scott Seeland of North Jackson, Jackie (Michael) Stalter of Whitehouse, Ohio, John Seeland of Syracuse, New York and seven grandchildren. Sandra also leaves two sisters, Cheri Jordal of Pulaski, New York and Pamela Lounsbery of North Carolina.

Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a brother, Morris Pickert.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

