CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Hare, age 80 of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was born on March 23, 1943, in Youngstown to the late Robert and Ivy Rylance Walters. She is also preceded by a brother, Gary Walters.

Sandy grew up in Ashtabula and graduated from Ashtabula High School in 1961.

She married the love of her life, Gregory, in 1962 and they spent 61 wonderful years together.

She spent the last 19 years in Cortland.

Sandy loved reading and taking nature walks. Sandy’s smile would light up a room, anyone that knew her, knew her as the sweetest kindest person. She will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory A. Hare; daughter, Kelly Hare (James) Stupak; son, Tod Hare; grandchildren, Brent, Dayna, Hannah, Colton, Dante, Melissa, Jake, Andrea, Gabe and Quin; ten great-grandchildren ranging from 6 months to 13 years old; brother, Robert Walters; sister, Char Walters and numerous other extended family members.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery.

