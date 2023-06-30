AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel P. Scardina, Jr., 84, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 after a brief battle with ALS.

He was born August 12, 1938, in Youngstown, to Samuel P. and Rose Pietra Scardina.

He was a 1956 graduate of Austintown Fitch High school. He attended Youngstown college briefly.

In 1957 began to work for the United States Post Office to support his family when his parents became ill. He remained with the USPS until he retired in 2000 after 43 years as “Sam the Mailman.” After a short break, he began working as the courier for the Austintown Local School district for over 20 years.

He was on active duty with the US Army from 1961 – 1963 where he achieved the rank of E4.

He was an avid runner and ran the Boston Marathon three times in his life. He continued to run until he was 81 years old and was active with the Youngstown Road Runners club. When he wasn’t running a race somewhere or working, he could be found at Austintown Panera, Falcon stadium, watching Ohio State and Cleveland sports or at his grandkids’ various sporting events.

He leaves his daughters, Suzanne (Mike) Rudisell of Louisville, Kentucky and Samantha (Scott) Morgan of Berlin Center. He also leaves his grandchildren Taylor and Sydney Rudisell, Robbie and Anna Tieche and Luke Manchester as well as his brother, Jim (Debbie) of Austintown and sister, Rosemary Rigby of Canfield. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Guy and his daughter, Nicole Scardina Tieche.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown chapel and again from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, July 6, 2023 at the church, prior to mass.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.

In honor of Sam the family asks you to wear your Ohio State Buckeyes attire to the funeral home.

Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his daughter.

The family wishes to thank SouthernCare Hospice and Dr. Bhargava Ravi for their care at the end of Sam’s life and Dr. Thomas Traikoff for his care over the last several decades.

Donations can be made to the ALS foundation or to the mental health charity of your choice.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.