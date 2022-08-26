BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Robert St. John, Sr., age 82 of Bristol Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 25, 2022.

He was born on July 17, 1940, to the late Samuel W. and Adeline E. Nast St. John.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Sutton St. John; parents and brother, George St. John.



He was a caring man who loved his family and the time he spent with them. He enjoyed spending time working with wood and enjoying the creations he made. He was a firearm enthusiast and enjoyed spending time trap shooting.



He is survived by his children, Sandra (Donald) Ash, Sam St. John, Jr., Mark (Penny) St. John and D’Lynn (Michael) Johnson; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Joy (Charles) Carter; sister-in-law, Sally Sutton; brother-in-law, Fred (Juanita) Sutton and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Family will hold a private graveside service at Sager Cemetery.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Samuel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.