YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel E. “Bud” Garritano, Jr., 83 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital.

Bud was born on July 12, 1940, in Youngstown, the son of Samuel E. and Julia Mazzella Garritano.

Bud was united in marriage to the former Merle C. Kuhns on June 27, 1964, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Bud was a member of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and attended often with his wife.

He was employed by General Motors as an assembly worker for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

Bud served in the United States Air Force for five years and was stationed in South Africa for two of those years.

He enjoyed Gunsmoke and other old westerns and the Price is Right. If you visited Bud from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you would likely watch a game show and hear about the weather. His family often called him “the weatherman.” He also loved spending time outside. In his younger years he fished and hunted regularly. Bud was a lifelong gardener learning this at a young age on his father’s vegetable farm. He took great pride in his garden, yard and he loved his zero-turn lawn tractor. Even when he was no longer able to mow his yard, he would still try to sneak out to his barn and get on the mower. One of Bud and his wife’s hobbies was traveling and he enjoyed trips to Germany, Italy and Hawaii, along with many other destinations. They also spent winters in Florida following retirement. Bud loved old cars and was a member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club for ten years. Bud was happiest being with his family and discovering new gadgets. He was a QVC regular and his friends and family called him “gadget man.” Imagine his smile when he found gadgets that helped him predict the weather. Always a little ornery, he was known as a fun-loving guy and jokester.

He will be missed by his wife, Merle; son, Todd E. (Nicole) Garritano; brothers, William (Margaret) Garritano and Thomas Garritano; sisters, Cathy (Robert) Fouch and Jackie Garritano; his granddaughter, Aria Grace Garritano; sisters-in-law, Maxine Swisher and Linda (Mark) Reeder; brother-in-law, Ronald Kuhns and many nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Bud’s gentle teasing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and Julia Garritano; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Merle Charles Kuhns and Helen Kuhns McGirr; his brother, Joseph Garritano; sisters-in law, Delores Garritano, Donna E. Allcorn, Doris Mix and Jill Kuhns and brothers-in-law, Edsel (Pete) Allcorn and Richard E. Swisher.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., with a luncheon to follow, at Deerfield Town Hall, 1450 Oh-14, Deerfield, OH 44411.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, 264 S 12th Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church or Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission, 345 Oak Hill Avenue, Suite #100, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

