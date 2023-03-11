BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Clark Shipley, 76, of Berlin Center, died Friday afternoon, March 10, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Sam was born September 28, 1946, in Confluence, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ralph and Wanda (Riley) Shipley.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

Sam retired from General Motors, Lordstown Plant as a supervisor, where he worked for over 35 years.

He enjoyed watching Westerns on TV. He also looked forward to hunting and fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Sam leaves his children, Shawnna (David) Bowman of Sebring, Christopher (Evangeline) Shipley of Berlin Center, Shawn (Connie) Shipley of Salem and Aaron (Teresa) Hahn of Edinburg, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves his significant other, Peggy Leaver; a brother Walter Shipley of Alliance and four sisters, Lana Billiter of Salem, Tami Beegle of Salem, Grace Behringer of Berlin Center and Alice White of Oklahoma.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Hoover.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

