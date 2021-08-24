Samuel Calvin Boak, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Calvin Boak, age 95 entered God’s kingdom August 23, 2021.

Born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on January 17, 1926 the son of Sam & Helen Boak.

He proudly served in the Navy 1943-1946 and married the love of his life Phyllis Haverfield. They had two sons, Bill and Sam Jr.

Sam graduated Geneva College of Engineering.

He began his career as a Supervisor in the Coke plant of Republic Steel, while raising his sons where he served as Cub Scouts Leader, baseball coach and not only the biggest fan but also the loudest fan of his boy’s activities.

He was active in the community serving Argus Lodge, City Councilman of Canfield, The War Vet Museum, Trustee and Facilities Director of Canfield Presbyterian Church where he was an active member.

Upon retirement he and his son Bill partnered in The Terrace Lakes Campground.

After Phyllis’s passing (1993), he married Virginia Wertman in 1995.

He was the go to person with the revered depth of knowledge affectionately known as “Pap” to his family and Senior to everyone else. Sam spent his time overseeing various projects and real estate renovations in addition to roaming the halls of Boak & Sons where he was adopted father and grandfather to his Boak & Sons family. His needs and wants were simple. He was a true gentleman filled with grace and compassion. His greatest passions were golf, Sunday family dinners and serving others in whatever needs arose. His most memorable phrase “It’s just a suggestion” was his way of getting his point made.

He leaves his memory to cherish son Bill (Jackie), Sam (Donna), grandchildren Mara (Carmen), Julie, Jennifer and Todd (Kerri); five great-grandchildren, Eli, Alexa, Josh, Reed and Ellis. Stepchildren include Kevin and Estelle Sanzenbacher, Janene and Sam Mirto, Virginia and Bill Gaskeen and their inclusive children.

He was preceded in death by Phyllis Boak, Virginia Wertman, Sister Bernie and brother Karl.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday August 26, 2021 and again from 10:00 – 11:00 Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Canfield Presbyterian Church, where services will begin on 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Canfield Rotary Club gazebo project in care of 101 Willow Way Canfield, OH 44406 or Camp Fitch send a kid to camp, in Sam’s name.

Donations in Sam’s name can also be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all those wishing to share their condolences in person, have received the COVID-19 vaccination and to please stay home if experiencing any symptoms.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Samuel Calvin Boak please visit our Tribute Store.