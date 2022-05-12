YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam D. DeChellis, 72, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born May 10, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Louis R. and Eleanore J. (Ross) DeChellis, Sr.

Sam was a Manager with Warner Cable, retiring in 2012. He had previously been employed as a Pipe Fitter with U.S. Steel (Ohio Works) until their closing.

He was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Sam was a member of St. Anthony’s Church.

Sam had a passion for watching movies, as evident of his 4000 plus collection of movies. He enjoyed music and old-world Art.

Sam is survived by his brother, Louis R. (Darlene) DeChellis, Jr.; his nieces, Tammy DeChellis and Lori DeChellis Keich and two great-nephews, Cody Rakoff and Jimmy Clacko.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Sam’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

