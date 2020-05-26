Sallyanne Spencer, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sallyanne Babb Spencer, 82 of Bazetta Township, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 2, 1938 in Middlefield, the daughter of the late Leslie and Elinor Pauline Gorton Babb.



Sallyanne was a 1956 graduate of Middlefield High School. She worked for over 20 years for AVI Food Systems, servicing the vending machines and food service at Packard Electric in Warren, retiring in 2003.



Sallyanne enjoyed league bowling, fishing and loved watching all sports and was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers.

She had been a member of the First Methodist Church in Middlefield.



She is survived by a twin sister, Suzanne L. (Donald) Leeworthy of Coursegold, California; one brother, Les D. (Jean) Babb of Middlefield; four grandchildren including her granddaughter, Rachel (Josh) Kehoe; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Her husband of 54 years, Earl W. Spencer, whom she married July 3, 1965 preceded her in death May 3, 2019.



A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Mark D. Miller officiating. Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Fire Department first responders or to the Hope Cancer Center in Howland.

