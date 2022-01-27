CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Marshall, age 77 of Champion, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

She was born on March 5, 1944, to the late Thomas R. and Elsie Bennett Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Marshall; parents; granddaughter, Larie Marshall and brother, Charles Thomas.



She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her family deeply. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends sharing love and laughter.

She was a member of Vernon United Methodist Church where she practiced her faith.

She held several jobs over the years the lengthiest of those was at Wal-Mart where she worked for over 15 years.



She is survived by her sons, Rick Marshall and Duane (Nicole) Marshall; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Thomas and numerous other family members.



No service will be held according to Sally’s wishes.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.