Sally Lou Swanson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Lou (nee Pilgrim) Swanson, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Omni Manor in Austintown.



Sally was born February 5, 1932, in East Palestine, Ohio.

A daughter of Ernest and Ethel Pilgrim (nee Meek).

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Swanson (nee Pilgrim).



Sally was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Swanson, Sr., whom she married June 7, 1952 and passed away January 18, 2003.

Sally graduated from Chaney High School in 1950.

Prior to retirement in 1988, she worked 27 years for Ohio Bell and AT&T as a telephone operator.

She belonged to Telephone Pioneers, was a Deaconess and belonged to the Christian Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study Class and was a long time member of Wickliffe Christian Church in Austintown.

She leaves behind her brother, Robert Pilgrim; her four children, Richard Swanson, Jr., of Youngstown, Kenneth Swanson (Trisha nee Modarelli) of Austintown, Linda Schumacher (nee Swanson, Robert) of Elyria, Deborah Peirce (nee Swanson, Tim) of Goose Creek, South Carolina. She also leaves 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Privates services will be held, where her grandson, Pastor Dennis McMillian, Jr., will be officiating.

Sally will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

