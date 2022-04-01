YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Lou Shea, age 88 of Youngstown, Ohio peaceably passed away on March 11, 2022, in Denver, Colorado with her family by her side.

Sally was born on February 7, 1934, to Jacob and Fern Hoffman.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a past member of Austintown Presbyterian Church and sang in the church choir.

On April 20, 1952 she married her late husband Paul Eugene Shea with whom she shared 47 years and together they had five children.

A homemaker, Sally enjoyed baking, quilting, gardening and playing cards with her friends. Always an avid Buckeye and Browns fan she also loved to share in Bronco mania from her Denver home since 2016.

Sally will be deeply missed by Nancy (George) Perry of Virginia, Maureen (Randy) Ship of Colorado, Eileen (Brian) Shea of Colorado and Patrick (Carole) Shea of Florida, her eight grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and her sister Lunetta Moherman of Ohio.

A memorial for Sally took place on March 21, 2022 where she was laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

