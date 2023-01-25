AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ellsworth Community Church for Sally Irene Young, 95, formerly of Ellsworth who passed away late Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, in Austinwoods Care Center.

Sally was born May 7, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Jahn) Rhodes and lived in Boardman until her family moved to Ellsworth in time for her freshman year of high school.

She graduated from Canfield High School where she was a cheerleader.

On November 2, 1946, she married Howard B. Young and had two sons, Howard L. and Brian. Howard B. passed away May 28, 2014.

After living in the Pittsburgh area for seven years, the family returned to Ellsworth and became very active in the community. In 1949 Sally became and remained a member of Ellsworth Community Church, where she served as an Elder, Deacon, and Trustee. She was also a member of the Kings Daughters Class and the Healing Hearts. Sally was a also a charter member of the Auxiliary to the Meander VFW Post 9571.

She worked many years as a hostess in the Home Arts and Crafts building at the Canfield Fair and was an Election Poll Worker. In May of 2022, Sally was honored by the Ellsworth Trustees for her many contributions to the community.

Sally leaves one son, Brian (Susan) Young of North Bloomfield, five grandchildren, Travis, Brian, Neil, Mark and Annabel Young, one great grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Howard B. Young, Sally was preceded in death by a son, Howard L. Young, a sister, Jean Pitts, and a brother Harry Rhodes.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Ellsworth Community Church where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

