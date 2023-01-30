BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seeds, 89, formerly of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers.

Sally was born March 17, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of L. Donald Schuman and Inez (Richards) Schuman.

She was a 1951 graduate of Youngstown South High School and attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cleveland.

On January 24, 1953, Sally married her high school sweetheart, Howard A. Seeds. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage until Howard preceded her in death on May 3, 2019.

Sally was a loving, caring, and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She shared her husband’s love of Ohio State football, having season tickets for many years. Just recently, she told her grandson Columbus was one of her favorite places in the world. They also enjoyed spending winters in Siesta Key, Florida. Many wonderful memories were created there with her family.

Sally and her husband were former members of Pleasant Grove Church, the Four-Square Club and Couples Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Debbie Cerepak of Mentor and Ken Seeds of Boardman; grandchildren, Carly (Patrick) Graves and Casey Cerepak and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Stephen Jordan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy L. Seeds.

Family and friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio. Calling hours will be Friday, February 3 from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., with a service immediately following.

The family would like to give thanks to her very special , longtime caregiver, Maribeth, all her wonderful caregivers and staff from Home Instead and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Sally’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

