Sabina G. Black, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sabina G. Black, passed away at her home on Friday evening, June 26, 2020, 20 days after her 91st birthday celebration with family members.

Sabina was born at her home in Farrell, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1929, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Mary (Donata DiPreta) Gentile.

She was a 1947 graduate of Farrell High School.

She married Robert G. Black on January 26, 1963 and resided in Champion, Ohio until moving to Brookfield in 1994, after her husband’s death.

Upon retiring from General Motors Packard Division, she and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing, eating out and traveling.

Sabina is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Cione of Sharon and Marie (Jerome) Zreliak of Hermitage; brother, Joseph (Jane) Gentile of Brookfield; seven nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nieces and nephew.

Rest in peace Aunt Binda!

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Mary Louise Gentile.

A private service will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Those attending the visitation and service are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

