Ryan T. Hofus, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan T. Hofus, 36 of Poland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Ryan was born to parents Timothy Hofus and Marion Mayle in Youngstown, Ohio.

He grew up as the oldest of two brothers and attended Austintown Fitch High School. After high school, he graduated from the Centofanti School of Nursing at Youngstown State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and became a registered nurse.

Ryan worked tirelessly to save countless lives as an RN for St. Elizabeth Hospital, Level 1 Trauma and Primary Stroke Center in Youngstown. Ryan also worked as Operations Manager for the Beverage Depot in Austintown and the Dollar General for many years.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Timothy Hofus and Marion (Roger) Mayle; his brother, Brett Hofus; best friend and partner, Brandon Krall; grandparents, Daniel and Phyllis Schmidt and Janice Hofus and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A joint memorial service will be held for Ryan T. Hofus and Daniel F. Schmidt, Jr., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

