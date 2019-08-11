Ryan Epperson, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Epperson of Warren, Ohio passed away from complications of a pulmonary embolism Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ryan was born November 28, 1987, in Mattoon, Illinois.

He attended Mattoon High School through his Sophomore year.

He graduated from Howland High School in 2006.

Ryan was naturally funny, he was an artist, he was also very creative. A huge Batman fan and self-proclaimed “proud nerd”. He enjoyed his old man interests of gardening, feeding and watching birds.

Ryan was currently working in digital media, he enjoyed pod casts and commercials and loved doing voice over work.

Ryan is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother; maternal great-grandfather; paternal great-grandmother and father-in-law, Arthur K. Harris III and his wife’s grandparents.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Jessica Epperson, who he married January 22, 2019; his parents, Kellie and John Burke of Titusville, Florida; his brother, Kyle Epperson of Titusville, Florida; his two beloved nephews, Landon and Michael; paternal grandparents, Mike and Carol Burke; great-grandmother, Betty Robinson; mother-in-law, Pennie Harris; grandmother-in-law, Doris Nadiak; sisters-in-law, Nicole (Robert) Mansfield and Tiffany Harris (fiancée, Calum Watt) and many aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Friends may call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where a memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Randi Pappa, as celebrant.

