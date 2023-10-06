YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Allen Ludington, 50 of Youngstown, passed away early Thursday morning, October 5, 2023 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Ryan was born November 4, 1972 in Warren, a son of Allen Ludington and Debra (Butler) Valentine and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson Milton High School in 1991.

Ryan loved music and singing and enjoyed playing video games.

He leaves his parents, Allen Ludington of Austintown and Debra Valentine of Florida; his wife, the former Tami Marie Sandford, whom he married June 25, 2021; two sisters, Amber Moor of Warren, Julie Durkee of Georgia; and five brothers-in-law, James (Diana) Whetstone of Howland, Jerry (Karen) Sandford of Cortland, Rick (Laurie) Whetstone of South Carolina, Bob Whetstone of Cincinnati and Charles (Melissa) Valot of Howland.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

