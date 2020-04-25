Ruth Warmouth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Warmouth, 88, passed away on April 23, 2020 from natural causes at Mercy Health Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Ruth was born on April 7, 1932 in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of James W. and Elizabeth (Rhodus) Lusk. She was a graduate of the Kirksville School System.

A woman of faith, Ruth attended Calvary Baptist Church and more recently First Baptist Church of Girard.

As a self-employed upholsterer she was able to work from home which made her very happy. Ruth was a talented artist using her creativity to do needlework, quilting and refinishing furniture.

She enjoyed painting landscapes both with watercolors and acrylics. Ruth was content watching nature with her husband Russell with whom she shared 66 years of marriage.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Russell; her children, Rick (Connie) Warmouth, Debbie Clark, Mark Warmouth and Thomas (Shelly) Warmouth; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom she truly adored. Ruth was the quintessential matriarch.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Sams, Billye Francis Watts, Virgie Click and Jimmie Mae Rinesmith.

Private services will be held with entombment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

