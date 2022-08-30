WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Maxine Smith, 83, passed away Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.



Ruth was born on March 3, 1939 in Warren, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Duncan.



She was a graduate and valedictorian of Mecca High School.

She was a member of the Bristolville Church of the Brethren.

She enjoyed bowling in bowling leagues, playing Bingo and the lottery and crocheting.



Ruth is survived by two sons, Donald (Paula) Smith of Bristol and Raymond (Dora) Smith of Cherry Valley; four daughters, Karen Porter of Greene, Brenda (Donald) Boyles of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, Lorrie Hurst of Champion and Pamela (James Spitler) Smith of Cortland; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Harry Lee (Ester) Duncan of Mecca and sisters, Helen Maines of Kinsman, Eileen Boyd of Mecca and Mary (Robert) Getts of Swansea, South Carolina.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Smith, whom she married on July 16, 1957 and passed away on January 28, 2012; two daughters, Carol Levelle and Lisa Smith; brothers, John Duncan and Robert J. Duncan and sisters, Lois S. Smith and Doris Warren.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will be held at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristol.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.