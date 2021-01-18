Ruth M. Poling, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. Poling, 94 Youngstown, died early Monday morning, January 18 at Wickshire of Poland.

Ruth was born May 4, 1926 in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alvin T. and Gladys (Taylor) Youtzy and was a lifelong area resident.

Ruth was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles.

Her husband, Charles Poling, whom she married July 8, 1946, died June of 1994.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Reel of Salem and Karen Verba of Youngstown; five grandchilden and nine great-grandchildren. Ruth also leaves a sister, Eva Harvey of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Rudersmith.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.