Ruth Lorraine Baker, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Lorraine Baker, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 19, at the home of her daughter with her beloved family at her side.

Ruth was born April 8, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was raised in the Pittsburgh area by her parents Joseph Miller and Clara Zimmerman Miller and was a 1944 graduate of Etna Public School.

On June 2, 1951, Ruth married the love of her life, Aloysius (Al) Baker. While Al was in the service, Ruth lived with her family in Pittsburgh where she was employed at Isaly’s Dairy. After his discharge from the Army, Ruth and Al moved to Lake Milton where they became business owners and took an active role in both the community and in the lives of their children.

While their children attended the Jackson Milton School System, Ruth was president of the PTA, a den mother for Cub Scout Troop #106 and an active member of the Athletic Boosters Club. In addition to working at Lawson’s Dairy in Lake Milton after her children were out of high school,

Ruth and Al were also very active in the Lake Milton community where they were both members of the American Legion. Ruth also participated in the Lake Milton Improvement Association of which Al was one of the founders and president for many years, as well as the Lake Milton Association. Ruth actively supported her husband who developed the Baker Enterprise Company which created three major developments in the Lake Milton area, and in his insurance and development work with Baker, Moore, Baker Company. After his retirement, Ruth and Al were very involved in Al’s work as a Lake Milton Trustee.

Ruth and her family were members of St. Catherine’s Church in Lake Milton where Ruth taught CCD and Bible Study for many years.

She enjoyed sewing, drinking tea and overlooking the water of Lake Milton from her home, and walking to the local pharmacy to buy her lottery tickets while visiting with neighborhood friends along the way. She also enjoyed spending time with the members of her Ladies’ Card Club and being highly involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, never missing a sporting or school event. Ruth and Al purchased, along with Al’s brothers, the Dairy Isle in Lake Milton which they owned and operated in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It was this work with the Dairy Isle that enabled Ruth to be such a tremendous support when her granddaughter, Jessica Shively, purchased an ice cream shop in Mineral Ridge. Jesy’s Dairy Cove opened in 2015 with Ruth (Grammy) at Jessica’s side. The family-owned business has established itself as a popular spot in Mineral Ridge where customers stop by to not only purchase food and ice cream, but also to visit with Grammy, who was always on hand even as recently as December before Jesy’s closed for the winter season.

Ruth is survived by her son, Gary (Charlene) Baker of Lake Milton, her daughter, Lorraine (Ken) Shively, also of Lake Milton and her beloved grandchildren David James Shively, Jessica Lorraine Shively (Derek Cox), Carli Alyssa Baker and Jamie Rae (Caleb) Baker Spalding. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews with whom she was very close.

She was preceded in death by her husband Al, with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage before he passed away in 2007, her parents, her sisters Joan Materewicz and Janet Garrison, and two infant children.

At Ruth’s request, there will be no service. She wanted everyone to celebrate her memory by enjoying a nice lunch with their family or friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Al and Ruth Baker to the Jackson Milton District Sports Complex, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson, 44451.

Ruth’s final care was entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sameh Youssef, Dr. Jesse McClain, Dr. Charles Wilkins and their office employees for the wonderful care they gave to Ruth. The family would also like to thank the Milton Township Fire/Police Department knowing that Ruth’s husband, Al, would be very proud of the services they provided for his wife over the years.

