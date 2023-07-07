CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Janet (Stephens) Wilson, 97 of Cortland, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley, Warren.

Ruth was born June 17, 1926 in Warren, a daughter of the late Hayden and Sara (Jenkins) Stephens.

She grew up in Mineral Ridge, graduating from Mineral Ridge High School in 1944, where she played in the band.

She had worked for the Stephens Isaly Dairy, operated by her parents while attending school. Ruth attended Youngstown College for one year and had worked in the office at National Gypsum in Niles for ten years. In 1955, Ruth moved to San Diego, California and worked for the Alfred M. Lewis Insurance Company as a secretary for 32 years.

It was in San Diego where she met Cowen H. Wilson and they were married on October 17, 1964. In September 1989, they moved back to Ohio, buying a home in Cortland.

Ruth and Cowen were avid golfers. Ruth was a member of the Pro Dubbers Golf League and also the Pin Striker Bowling League. Ruth loved sports and enjoyed working in her yard. She enjoyed vacations in Europe to England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland and also her cruise to Alaska and her trips back to San Diego.

Ruth was a member of the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, the Order of Eastern Star for over 70 years with the Ida McKinley Chapter in Niles and the Opal Chapter in Cortland.

Her husband, Cowen, passed away on February 15, 1994.

Ruth leaves six nieces and nephews, Jill Miller of Howland, Leslie (Jud) Millhon of Columbus, Ohio, Thomas (Sue) of Columbus, Richard (Ana) Stephens, Douglas (Terry) Stephens and Eric H. (Andrea) Stephens, all of Long Island; great-nieces and nephews, Daniel (Bianca), Andrew, D.J., Sara, Kelly, Katelyn, Christopher and Carly, all of Long Island; Ryan (Allison) of Garretsville, Ohio, Chelsea of St. Petersburg, Florida, Judson, Lydia and Michael of Columbus.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard H. “Dick” (Jane) Stephens and William L. (Shirley) Stephens.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 13 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 14 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, 3911 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

