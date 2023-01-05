WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023.

Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman.

A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on to continue her education at Warren Business College.

Ruth loved cooking and baking, especially during the holiday season, loved cats and watching the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Football and the Browns. She lived for spending time with her kids and her granddaughters and coming to all their events and school functions. She never missed an opportunity to be a helping hand to her family.

Ruth will be very deeply missed by her children, G. Edward III (Maryann) of Boardman, Alicia (Greg) of Lordstown and William (Lori) of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; her two granddaughters, Amber Michelle and Kaycee Lynn and her siblings, W. Benjamin Guesman of Warren, Ohio and Lora (Alex) Herman of Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William B. Guesman and sister, Vera A. Guesman.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

You may send flowers as a tribute or in lieu of sending flowers make a monetary donation to Angels for Animals as this was one of her favored organizations.

