Ruth G. Saare, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth G. Saare, 91, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born August 20, 1928 in Girard, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Carrie (Goss) Pullin.

Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Girard High School.

Her family was the center of her world. She was a devoted Christian and homemaker who loved to bake for family and friends.

Ruth worked as a caretaker at Glenview Nursing Home for over ten years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William A. Saare, whom she married May 29, 1954 and died June 5, 2012 and her brother, Robert Pullin.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, George Saare and Karen (Paul) Cassano; her grandchildren, Samuel (Stephanie) Cassano, Georgia (Brandon) Kirby and Jesse (Shannon) Cassano and her great-grandchildren, Arizona, Braydon and Creighton.

Private services will be held and Ruth will be laid to rest beside her husband at Kerr Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

