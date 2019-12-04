Ruth Evelyn Kohlmorgan, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Evelyn Kohlmorgan, 90, of Cortland, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.



She was born Feb 15, 1929, in Wilmington, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Reba (Kinnamon) Stingley Sr.



On November 8, 1950, Ruth married Elmer L Kohlmorgan. They shared 56 years together raising six children and Holstein cows on their farm in Johnston, Ohio. Elmer entered God’s home November 14, 2006.



Ruth enjoyed working on the farm and spent countless hours gardening and canning for her family. She especially enjoyed playing cards and spending time knitting, crocheting and doing other crafts. Ruth was always making sweaters and afghans for her family. Every grandchild and great-grandchild came home from the hospital in a new sweater made by Grandma.



She is survived by her three sons, Dale (Carol) of Champion, David (Mona) of Johnston, Kenneth (Joyce) of Cortland; three daughters, Evelyn Olivares of Cortland (Ruth’s primary caregiver), Linda (Garry) Padula of Newton Falls, Rita Shepherd of Youngstown; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Janet Huffman, Jean Hartstock, Barbara Davis and Betty Wall from Wilmington Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Jr, her sister Dorothy and great grandson Jonathan.

Arrangements are being handled by Shafer-Winans Funeral Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, Ohio. Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

The family request that material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice 4531 Belmont Ave #9 Youngstown, OH 44505.



A very special thank you to Denese, Elli, Peggy, Jane, Pastor Roger Loomis and Harbor Light Hospice for their special love and care they gave Ruth.

