Ruth Emily Mitchell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Ruth E. Mitchell, 84, passed away Sunday, November 8 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born in Elmira, New York to Edmund D. and Mary Freda (Dalrymple) Miller.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Charles W. and Margaret (Robinson) Mitchell, Sr.; stepmother-in-law, Hattie Mitchell; brother-in-law, Richard Mitchell and her two sons, Charles E. (Chuck) and David L. Mitchell.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Mitchell, Jr.; brother-in-law, Robert (Peggy) Mitchell of New Mexico; sister-in-law, Margaret (Peggy) Mitchell of Ohio; one niece; three nephews; daughter-in-law, Debbie Mitchell of Johnstown, Ohio; daughters, Deb Mitchell of Heath, Ohio and Susan (Rick) Clark of Texas; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She had two half-sisters, Cora and Helen and one half-brother, Ralph, all of New York.



Ruth was an avid reader, enjoyed long walks, loved her family and will be greatly missed.



No calling hours will be observed.

Private burial will be held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial service to be held at future date.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your local church.



Many thanks to the staff at Windsor House of Canfield and Harbor Light Hospice for their special love and care of Ruth from her family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Ruth Emily Mitchell please visit our Tribute Store.