Ruth Elsa Ragan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elsa (Anderson) Ragan, 82 passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Park Vista of Youngstown.

She was born on August 15, 1937 in Youngstown, the only daughter of Carl and Clara Perry Anderson.



Ruth was employed by Eich Brothers Insurance Agency as an office manager.

A woman of faith, she was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she served as president of Welca Women’s Organization. Ruth was a member of the church choir and a Sunday school teacher for 25 years. She served countless funeral dinners and spent time visiting church members who were homebound.

Ruth volunteered her time delivering Meals on Wheels and helping with the kindergarten and first grade classes at South Range Schools.

She and her husband Andrew enjoyed bowling with the GCU Bowling League. Most importantly Ruth loved spending time with her family.



Ruth will be missed by her husband of 49 years, Andrew Ragan whom she married February 14, 1971; her children, Amil (Ann) Dinsio, Jr., Cindy (Mike) Wilson and Keith Ragan; her grandchildren, Spencer Wilson, Jonah Wilson, Andrew Burns and Holly Dinsio. She also leaves her brother, David (Joann) Anderson.



She was preceded in death by her daughters, Debbie Dinsio and Christina Mills and brothers, Donald Anderson, Dick Anderson and James Anderson.



Private graveside services were held for the family with burial at Lake Park Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Ruth’s memory can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512.



