Ruth Elaine Schrum Trask, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elaine Schrum Trask, 73, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hospice of the Western Reserve, David Simpson House, Cleveland.

Ruth was born October 15, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert T. and Emily (Boyer) Schrum.

She graduated from Fitch High School in 1966 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Student director of the Senior play and active in 4-H.

Ruth graduated from the Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 where she served as president of her class.

She worked for 35 years in Cleveland area hospitals, the majority of the time in Intensive Care.

Ruth was a member of the Macedonia United Methodist Church where she started the parish nurse program; a member of the Friends of the Macedonia Library and a member of the Knitwitters of the First Congregational Church of Twinsburg.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting baby afghans and gardening.

Ruth will be remembered by her family, friends and patients for her quick wit, sharp humor, compassion and gentle nature and will be dearly missed.

Ruth leaves three daughters, Michelle (Larry) Henderson of Twinsburg, Holly (Matt) Geisler of Painesville, Becky (Max) Blalock of Williamsburg, Virginia; three sisters, Kathryn (Ron) Gerberry of Austintown, Barbara (Paul) Metzendorf of Howland, Diane L. Schrum of Youngstown; two brothers, Robert (Sharon) Schrum of Pinellas Park, Florida and James (Cindi) Schrum of Greensboro, North Carolina. Ruth also leaves eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Julia, Andrew, Lucy, Erin, James, Daniel and a great-granddaughter, Remy.

Private services have been held.The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to United Methodist Committee on Relief (Umcmission.org) or Hospice of the Western Reserve.(http://hospicewr.org/)

