Ruth Elaine Brooks, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Brooks, 80, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hospice House.

Ruth was born on March 2, 1940 in Smithton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Belmont and Della Stinebaugh.



She was a graduate of Rostraver High School and shortly after, she married the love of her life Edwin Brooks on June 11, 1960.



She was a member of Rust City Church in Niles.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with family; especially while traveling.



Ruth will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Edwin; her daughters, Terri (Ron) Yendrek and Kelly (Dan) Huscroft; grandchildren, Caitlyn (Cameron) Richter, Emily Gibson, Alyssa Huscroft, Alexis Huscroft and Nate Huscroft and great-granddaughter, Olivia Richter.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Aretta Greenawald and brothers, Fredrick and Kenneth Stinebaugh.



A memorial service will be held at a later date and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Ruth Elaine Brooks, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.