Ruth Ayers Hunt Wimer, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ayers Hunt Wimer, age 106, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at Community Skilled Care Centre in Warren.

She was born May 21, 1914 in Anthony, Florida the daughter of the late Reginald and Agnes Amelia Jones Ayers. Her family moved from Florida to Masury in her youth and she was raised in the Brookfield area. She was a longtime Sharon resident.



Ruth was a 1934 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Through the years she worked for Wean Engineering in Warren, at GATX Tank Car Company in Masury as a weld inspector and for seven years in the offices of Ohio Edison from 1954-1961. She was also a dedicated caregiver to many people over the years.



Ruth was a member of the Glenn Christian Foundation in Warren for many years.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and was a longtime Bridge club member.



She is survived by one son, Allen R. “Rick” (Lucy) Hunt of Warren; six grandchildren, Karen (Bill) McNamara, Danny Reeder and Gail Reeder, Marsha Dzurinda, Alan R. Hunt III and Eric (Ronni) Hunt; 13 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.



Her first husband, Allen R. Hunt, Sr. preceded her in death in 1950; her second husband, Clyde S. Wimer whom she married in 1954 died in 1964. One daughter, Janet Reeder preceded her in death in 2008, as well as two sisters, Daisy Adams and Eva Sicilano and three brothers, Frank A., George and John “Jack” Ayers.



A memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the noon service time. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed.

Burial will be at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



