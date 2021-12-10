BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Alice Creighton, 86 of Boardman, died Sunday afternoon, December 5 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown.

Ruth was born January 31, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert C. and Margaret Alice (Bell) Creighton and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from The Rayen School and received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She had been a radiological technician and also Program Director at North Side Hospital/Forum Health for 45 years, retiring in 2003.

Ruth was a member of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church where she was a member of W.O.W. (Women of Witness), the Senior Group, King’s Kids, Bible Study groups and the Christian Women’s Club.

She was also a member of American Society of Radiological Technologists, Ohio Society of Radiological Technologists and the Tri County Society of Radiological Technologists.

Ruth was an avid photographer and enjoyed taking pictures on her vacations and family gatherings. She also enjoyed her monthly lunches with childhood friends, meeting continuously for over 70 years, until the COVID pandemic.

Ruth leaves her brother, Richard Creighton of Youngstown; three nieces, Pamela (Frank Travell) Cathcart of California ,Kathleen (Karl) Kitzman of Tennessee and Deborah Creighton of Florida and a nephew, James (Lynn) Maizel of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Maizel Schmidt and Marjorie Jean Creighton and two brothers, William Creighton and Robert Creighton.

Private services will be at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Private services will be at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes

