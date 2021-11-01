Russell “Russ” James Turner, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell “Russ” James Turner, 80, of Austintown, passed away after a short illness, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



Russ was born on June 10, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph and Mary (Korfant) Turner, Jr.



Raised in Youngstown, Russ was a 1960 graduate of Chaney High School.

Russ served his country in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard.

He was employed as a technician for ABC Fire Prevention until his retirement in 2018.



Russ was an officer and proud member of the Youngstown Bowling Association and an inductee of the Bowling Hall of Fame.

Some of Russ’ other interests included his love for cooking and reading.

In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his wife Linda Turner, whom he married July 24, 1971 and died July 12, 2008. He is also preceded in death by his brother Joseph (Rita) Turner III.



He leaves his son, Joseph Turner; his sister Judith Pasquarella and many nieces and nephews.



