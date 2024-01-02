NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell E. Houser, 94 of North Jackson, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Russell was born in Youngstown, a son of Raymond and Bessie (Waller) Houser, on November 23, 1929.

A graduate of Chaney High School, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was proud to have been the youngest Master Sergeant of his time. Russell was involved with the Distant Early Warning “Dew Line”, in Alaska and Greenland.

After his military service he returned home where he worked as a supervisor with Ohio Bell for over 30 years before retiring.

Russell loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very involved with the Saxon Club, participating in Las Vegas nights and spent a lot of time on the bocce courts. Russell enjoyed traveling around the state to numerous fairs, where he would frequently bet on the horses and not a day would go by that he was not playing the Ohio Lottery.

Russell leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Joanie (Michael) Thomas and Lori Miller; grandchildren, Sean Houser and Taylor Thomas; great-granddaughters, Addison Houser and Haley Farrow; his sister, Arneatha “Sis” (John) Fromel and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Raymond, William and Lee Houser.

Private services were held with military honors. Burial has taken place at Green Haven Cemetery.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Animal Charity or Friends of Fido in Russell’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To send online condolences please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Russell E. Houser, please visit our flower store.