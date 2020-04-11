Russell Anthony Pallotta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Anthony Pallotta, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Russell was born March 30, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth E., Sr. and Roberta (Goss) Pallotta. Russell retired as a fleet maintenance supervisor after more than 30 years of service. He was also a patrolman with the Austintown Police Department.

He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Russell loved working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves his wife, the former Linda L. Ortz whom he married August 4, 1969. Russell and Linda celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary on August 4, 2019. He also leaves two children, Shelley L. (Bill) Barickman and Russell A. (Susie) Pallotta, Jr.; four grandchildren, Tiffany Lynn Barickman and her fiancé Joe, Alicia Marie Bliese, Cariey Jo Barickman and Logan William Barickman; one brother, Kenneth E. (Patty) Pallotta, Jr.; one sister, Linda A. (Tom) Blackann; a sister-in-law, Robin (Michael) Ortz Durda and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his step father, Bill Christie; his in-laws, Joseph L. and Virginia Ortz; a brother-in-law, Larry T. Ortz.

Due to the recent health situation private services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 at the Lane Funeral Home.

